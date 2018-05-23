SSRS Receives Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition Award

We are honored to announce that our Allentown location has received the Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition Award!

The Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition is a collaboration of educators, service providers, supports coordination organizations, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) that is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities through employment. The Allentown Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, a coalition member, presented SSRS with an employer award this morning for our commitment and dedication to recruiting and hiring individuals with disabilities over this past year.

There are some additional pictures from the awards ceremony on the coalition’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LVemploymentcoalition/

This is such an honor; it highlights the wonderful accomplishments our team has achieved by promoting inclusion and diversity. We are very proud of this outstanding achievement!