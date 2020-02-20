SSRS VP Jonathan Best Speaking at CIPHER 2020
Event Focuses on Current Innovations in Probability-based Household Internet Panel Research
As population-representative online panels become more prominent in economic, social science and health research, researchers and policymakers continue to explore new ways to further increase their quality and usefulness. The Center for Economic and Social Research launched the annual “Current Innovations in Probability-based Household Internet Panel Research (CIPHER)” conference in 2019, to provide a platform for rigorous, time-sensitive and policy-relevant exchange on these issues.