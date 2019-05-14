SSRS Welcomes Holly Jarrell

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mils, PA – Tuesday, May 14, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Holly Jarrell is joining the organization. Ms. Jarrell has worked in the survey and market research industry for over 25 years. A proven leader, her results-oriented approach and ability to think strategically will drive positive results in diverse business conditions.

In her role as Strategic Business Officer at SSRS, Ms. Jarrell will design and manage integration plans and processes to expand the SSRS product and service portfolio. Additionally, she will work with the research and account management teams to identify growth strategy opportunities and define implementation plans.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “We are thrilled to have Holly join our organization. She is an experienced industry professional that has worked closely with many of our clients. Her depth of experience, leadership acumen and track record of success are exactly what SSRS needs for its next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining SSRS, Holly was the Head of Product Groups in North America for GfK. She led the firm’s custom research businesses, including Brand and Customer Experience, Data and Insights Integration, Digital Experiences and Social Media, Market Opportunity, and more. Additionally, at GfK, she served as Chief Client Services Officer in the US, heading both the sales verticals and custom research teams, and she was the Group Managing Director of GfK Public Affairs and Corporate Communications. She also led GfK’s Consumer Trends units in the US and UK.

Holly is an elected member of the Market Research Council and past President for the organization. She received her M.A. in public affairs from the University of Connecticut, where she concentrated in survey research.

