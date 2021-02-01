SSRS Welcomes New Industry Experts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – February 1, 2021 – SSRS, a full-service survey and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today the appointment of three new associates: Kristen Conrad, David Rodbart and James Laguna. The group joins SSRS from LHK Partners.

Kristen Conrad has spent nearly 30 years working at the intersection of social science and commercial research, designing innovative studies, and delivering strategic insights to clients. As a Senior Research Director at SSRS, Kristen will develop, oversee, and lead the analysis of custom research projects on the Health Policy and Public Opinion team. Her tremendous industry experience includes work for academic, non-profit, education, media, and consumer packaged goods clients. Kristen brings expertise across methodologies and advanced analytic techniques and has cultivated various experimental designs while maintaining the integrity of best practices in sampling for domestic and global studies. Highlights of her career include managing data collection efforts for the Marquette Law School Poll, academic research data collection for Universities of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Southern California, and robust data collection and analytics for commercial and nonprofit clients such as Coca-Cola, Chobani, AT&T, AARP, American Cancer Society, and SEIU (Service Employees International Union). A longstanding member of AAPOR, Kristen also has served on the ABC News Election Decision Desk team since 1994.

David Rodbart joins SSRS as an Associate Research Director. His highly relevant experience over the past 15 years in both quantitative and qualitative research studies ranges from consumer packaged goods to elections and legislative issues. David is extremely knowledgeable in all phases of the research process, and his project management expertise has earned him accolades across the industry. David will serve on the Health Policy and Public Opinion team, reporting to Kristen.

James Laguna brings over 20 years of expertise in Survey Scripting and Data Processing. In his role as a Senior Programmer at SSRS, he will bolster the data processing team and provide a dedicated focus on innovative client deliverables. His unrivaled experience with programming technology, paired with creative problem-solving skills and deep understanding of the data collection process have made him a respected expert in the field. Working with Kristen and David while at LHK, James ensured the flawless development of data for a wide variety of projects and clients.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said: “The entire SSRS team is thrilled to welcome Kristen, David, and James onboard. This talented group is starting with such a strong research foundation combined with an affinity toward innovation, resulting in a seamless transition that enables us to immediately implement new initiatives using their expertise. Each of them is a valuable addition that will help SSRS evolve with the research industry.”

ABOUT SSRS

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS: kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

# # #