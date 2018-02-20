Super Bowl coverage leaves favorable impression of Minneapolis

In the week following the Super Bowl, the APM Research Lab conducted the National Survey of Super Bowl Impressions to assess whether Americans (who did not live in Minnesota) knew that Minneapolis was the host city, and whether media coverage of the event changed their impressions of Minneapolis as a desirable place to visit. As a result of Super Bowl LII media coverage, 37 percent of Americans said they were “more likely” to think of Minneapolis as good place to visit, compared to 29 percent who said “less likely.”