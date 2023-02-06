About the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll
Sports Poll is representative of the U.S. Population age 12+. More than 500,000 Americans have been interviewed over 25 years. Surveys are conducted 12 months a year in both English and Spanish.
Sports Poll Data
Sports Poll measures more than 35 different sports and activities, including viewing, attendance, media, and more.
Sports Poll Kids
SSRS is building the next generation of sports fans. Learn more about the new tween-focused service providing insight on fans aged 8-11.