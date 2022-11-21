Survey Finds Supreme Court Decision Fueling Young Adults’ Concerns Over Future of Birth Control Access

A new survey released today by Power to Decide finds half (50%) of young adults (18-29) believe birth control will be harder to access in the future, including higher percentages of those who typically face greater barriers to access, such as Black and Hispanic people, and people with annual household incomes under $50,000. When asked if the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization changed their opinion, 57% (including 75% of Democrats, 32% of Republicans and 56% of Independents) reported that yes, the decision leads them to believe birth control will be harder to access. This marks a dramatic shift from the 27% (including 40% of Democrats, 17% of Republicans, and 24% of Independents) who believe it is currently difficult for people in the U.S. to access birth control.