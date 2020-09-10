Survey Research Through a Pandemic
SSRS EVP Eran Ben-Porath presents “Survey Research Through a Pandemic” during the DC-AAPOR Webinar: ”How Data Collection Has Changed During COVID-19”
On Tuesday September 15, SSRS EVP Eran Ben-Porath presents “Survey Research Through a Pandemic” during the DC-AAPOR Webinar, ”How Data Collection Has Changed During COVID-19”. Hear from Industry experts Jaki McCarthy (USDA-NASS), Jenny Hunter Childs (Census) and Pat Moynihan (Pew Research Center) on this important topic.