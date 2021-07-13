Susan Sherr Ph.D. Promoted to Senior Vice President of SSRS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – June 2, 2021 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Dr. Susan Sherr has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

A few years ago, Dr. Sherr took on the role of Vice President of Demographic and Policy Research. She became the principal account executive for SSRS Health Interview Research, which entailed directing teams for the UCLA California Health Interview Survey (CHIS), the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis’ (CHIA) Massachusetts Health Insurance Survey, the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC) at the University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Health Access Survey , and other large-scale projects.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, said, “Susan is an expert researcher adept at leading complex programs. Her ability to guide multifaceted research assignments, fulfill commitments to clients, and collaborate with colleagues reflects her tremendous contributions to the success of SSRS. This promotion is hard-earned and much deserved.”

Dr. Susan Sherr serves as an outward facing representative of SSRS in many capacities. Most recently, she was the Chapter Liaison and Support Subcommittee Chair for the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Membership and Chapter Relations Committee. She is also a past-President of PANJAAPOR.

# # #