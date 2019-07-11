FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – July 11, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Susan Sherr has been promoted to Account Executive and Vice President.

Dr. Sherr was hired as Research Director just prior to the forming of SSRS in 2008. During that time, she has grown from managing projects to directing the largest Client Services group at SSRS. She handles large-scale projects in their entirety, while overseeing a dedicated team and dozens of projects on a weekly basis.

Susan is now the principal account executive for SSRS Health Interview Research and will have full responsibility for each of our five health interview survey projects, as well as other studies. She serves as an outward facing representative of SSRS as past-President of PANJAAPOR, and currently as the Chapter Liaison and Support Subcommittee Chair for AAPOR’s Membership and Chapter Relations Committee.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, said, “Susan’s strong work ethic is backed by an intense interest and expertise in research that makes her an asset to our organization. She is an incredibly considerate and dedicated individual and it has been wonderful working with her all these years. She is well-deserved of this promotion.”

We reached out to some colleagues who share in our strong appreciation of Susan’s work:

“Susan has made wonderful contributions with her leadership, knowledge of survey research design and survey operations, and management of project team staff. She always has provided insightful feedback and great suggestions with regard to planning and implementation of survey tasks. She is highly knowledgeable of budgetary and human resource allocations for a project, especially how to mobilize, reserve and pull back as needed to maximize their effectiveness on our projects. Have come to rely on Susan as our go-to senior member of the Annual Survey of Refugees team.” –Rob Santos, The Urban Institute

“Susan Sherr has demonstrated outstanding skill and commitment in her work on the SSRS leadership team of the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS). Her strong technical expertise, outstanding organizational abilities, creative problem-solving skills, consistent focus on customer service, and persistent positive attitude have all been invaluable in ensuring the success of the CHIS contracts with SSRS.” –Todd Hughes, UCLA

“We are excited to hear about Susan Sherr’s well deserved advancement at SSRS. The Minnesota Health Access Survey team (from SHADAC and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH)) appreciate Susan’s dedication to our project over the years. As we are now fully immersed in the 2019 cycle of data collection, we continue to value Susan’s command of our study, attention to detail, and incredible responsiveness to requests in inquiries.” –Kathleen Call, University of Minnesota, and Alisha Simon, Minnesota Department of Health

