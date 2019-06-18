Take Politics out of Health Policymaking

It’s no secret that Americans are politically divided, but a new report offers hope that Democrats and Republicans find common ground on at least one issue: the role of “evidence” in developing and shaping health laws. Strong bipartisan support exists for a greater use of “evidence” – defined as information based on reliable data and produced by statistical methods – in development of health policy in the United States. The study is published today in Translational Behavioral Medicine from a researcher at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health.