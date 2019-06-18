Democrats and Republicans Agree: Take Politics out of Health Policymaking
New Survey Conducted Using the SSRS Probability Panel for the Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
It’s no secret that Americans are politically divided, but a new report offers hope that Democrats and Republicans find common ground on at least one issue: the role of “evidence” in developing and shaping health laws. Strong bipartisan support exists for a greater use of “evidence” – defined as information based on reliable data and produced by statistical methods – in development of health policy in the United States. The study is published today in Translational Behavioral Medicine from a researcher at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health.