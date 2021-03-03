NEW Texas Health Policy Poll: Texans show sweeping support for expanding Medicaid
SSRS conducted the third wave of the Texas Health Policy Survey on behalf of Episcopal Health Foundation
Majority of Texans say state legislature should play major role in making sure the health system works well & make health care spending a priority
Poll finds more than one third of adult Texans under age 65 don’t have health insurance; Most don’t know the state has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S.
A large majority of Texans support Medicaid expansion and say state government should play a role in making sure the health care system works well. Those are some the results of a new statewide Episcopal Health Foundation survey on health policy issues in Texas.
The survey finds nearly seven in 10 Texans (69%) say they think the state should expand Medicaid to provide health insurance to more low-income Texans who are uninsured. That’s an increase from just a year earlier when Episcopal Health Foundation’s 2019 poll showed 64% of Texans supported Medicaid expansion. Researchers found large support for expansion despite the fact that the survey shows that less than half (43%) knew that Texas was one of only 12 states not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
Texans with low incomes (82%), those who say they are in fair/poor health (82%), and uninsured adults under age 65 (80%) were among the groups with the highest percentage supporting Medicaid expansion.