Texas Health Policy Poll

Majority of Texans say state legislature should play major role in making sure the health system works well & make health care spending a priority

Poll finds more than one third of adult Texans under age 65 don’t have health insurance; Most don’t know the state has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S.

A large majority of Texans support Medicaid expansion and say state government should play a role in making sure the health care system works well. Those are some the results of a new statewide Episcopal Health Foundation survey on health policy issues in Texas.

The survey finds nearly seven in 10 Texans (69%) say they think the state should expand Medicaid to provide health insurance to more low-income Texans who are uninsured. That’s an increase from just a year earlier when Episcopal Health Foundation’s 2019 poll showed 64% of Texans supported Medicaid expansion. Researchers found large support for expansion despite the fact that the survey shows that less than half (43%) knew that Texas was one of only 12 states not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Texans with low incomes (82%), those who say they are in fair/poor health (82%), and uninsured adults under age 65 (80%) were among the groups with the highest percentage supporting Medicaid expansion.