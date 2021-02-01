The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl was 25 years ago. Why are they still so popular?

The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl was 25 years ago. Why are they still so popular?

SSRS/LoT Sports Poll Data Featured in Latest Yahoo Sports Article

The Cowboys were, in so many ways, “America’s Team.” The nickname had been coined amid a run of 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966-1985. A six-year rampage in the ‘90s, of 12 playoff victories and three titles, validated the moniker. And later that year, America confirmed its truth: Some 23% of NFL fans identified the Cowboys as their favorite team, according to the SSRS/Luker on Trends poll. No other club could claim even half that many admirers.