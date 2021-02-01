The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl was 25 years ago. Why are they still so popular?

The Cowboys were, in so many ways, “America’s Team.” The nickname had been coined amid a run of 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966-1985. A six-year rampage in the ‘90s, of 12 playoff victories and three titles, validated the moniker. And later that year, America confirmed its truth: Some 23% of NFL fans identified the Cowboys as their favorite team, according to the SSRS/Luker on Trends poll. No other club could claim even half that many admirers.