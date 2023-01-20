THE DEMOCRACY FUND/REED COLLEGE SURVEY OF LOCAL ELECTION OFFICIALS

The 2022 Survey of Local Election Officials is the fourth annual collaboration between the Elections & Voting Information Center at Reed College and Democracy Fund. This survey will lift local election officials’ voices in national, regional, and state conversations about election administration, integrity, and conduct. The survey provides local officials with an important, timely, and respectfully brief opportunity to weigh in on issues of concern in the profession.

Ensuring that our elections function smoothly is hard work. In the United States, Local Election Officials (LEO) are primarily responsible for administering fair, efficient, and secure elections across the country. Though many other countries administer elections through their national governments, the United States. is different. In the U.S., election administrators are distinctively local: whether elected, appointed, or hired, they always serve in their particular jurisdiction.