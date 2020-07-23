After a long delay due to COVID-19, professional baseball resumed when the defending World Series champions, the Washington Nationals, hosted the New York Yankees, followed by the NL West rivalry, the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants. Now that the MLB has returned to TV, will fans be satisfied? The SSRS/LoT Sports Poll has been tracking MLB fandom since 1994. Our latest research shows that AVID fans miss watching sports more than anything. View the findings in our latest short report, “The Four Bases of Baseball Fans During COVID-19”.