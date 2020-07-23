Opening Day of the 2020 MLB season is finally here!
After a long delay due to COVID-19, professional baseball resumed when the defending World Series champions, the Washington Nationals, hosted the New York Yankees, followed by the NL West rivalry, the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants. Now that the MLB has returned to TV, will fans be satisfied? The SSRS/LoT Sports Poll has been tracking MLB fandom since 1994. Our latest research shows that AVID fans miss watching sports more than anything. View the findings in our latest short report, “The Four Bases of Baseball Fans During COVID-19”.
The Four Bases of Baseball Fans During COVID-19
View the SSRS Collection of COVID-19 Research
About the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll
The SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll is representative of the U.S. Population age 12 and older. More than 500,000 Americans have been interviewed over 25 years. Surveys are conducted 12 months a year (approximately 350 days) in both English and Spanish.
SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll Data
The SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll measures more than 35 different sports and activities, including viewing, attendance, media, and more. Interviews occur 350 days per year with people ages 12 and up across the entire United States.
SSRS Infographics
SSRS does short studies on unique and timely topics to demonstrate the power and breadth of our research services. The studies use our portfolio of survey options, including the SSRS Omnibus, the SSRS Opinion Panel, the SSRS Sports Poll, and more. Each study is packaged in an infographic that summarizes the findings and delivers the bottom lines. View our most recent infographics.