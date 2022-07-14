The Gender Gap in Financial Health

A Longstanding Issue, Now More Urgent Than Ever

The Financial Health Network’s research has consistently shown a sizable gap in the financial health of men and women. Moreover, recent data found that while financial health improved overall for the country during the pandemic, the gap between men and women actually widened.

What is driving this financial health gap, and why did it grow over the course of the pandemic? More importantly, what policies, products, and solutions can we leverage to foster parity?

Our report helps untangle the complex web of factors that hinder women’s ability to thrive financially and offers potential solutions that can address these challenges holistically.

Explore the research to learn how understanding and addressing the gap would benefit us all.