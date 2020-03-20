The Impact of Coronavirus on American Sports Fans – Crowdless Games

To understand how Americans are viewing the fast-moving #coronavirus crisis, NBC News and The Commonwealth Fund took the pulse of U.S. adults over the last week. Between March 10 and March 15, SSRS polled 1,006 people age 18 and older about their desire to get tested for the virus, the affordability of treatments and vaccines, and whom they trusted most to provide information about the pandemic. Here’s what the poll found. #healthcare ...

What Are Americans' Views on the Coronavirus Pandemic? | Commonwealth Fund www.commonwealthfund.org NBC News/Commonwealth Fund Health Care Poll March 20, 2020 Sara R. Collins, Munira Z. Gunja, David Blumenthal, M.D., Christopher Hollander, and Jennifer Wilson Toplines Nearly all U.S. adults (87%) want to get tested for the coronavirus, either if the test is available....