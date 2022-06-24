The Impact of Extreme Weather on Views About Climate Policy in the U.S.

According to a new NPR / Robert Wood Johnson Foundation / Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll, facing extreme weather events is impacting Americans’ views about the need for climate change action. Nationally, adults who report they have been personally affected by extreme weather events in the past five years are currently more likely to see climate change in the United States as a crisis or a major problem (77%) compared with those who have not been affected by such events (46%). Among adults affected by extreme weather events in the past five years, 37% see climate change in the U.S. as a crisis and 40% see it as a major problem. Among adults not affected by extreme weather events in the past five years, 16% see it as a crisis and 30% see it as a major problem.

This poll, The Impact of Extreme Weather on Views About Climate Policy in the United States, was conducted March 31–May 8, 2022, among 2,646 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.