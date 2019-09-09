The Need for Public Opinion Research Advocacy

You may know SSRS EVP David Dutwin primarily as a methodologist, but his path to AAPOR actually had nothing to do with methodology. His early work (e.g., Dutwin 2001, 2003) either provided criticism of, or underscored the critical value of, public opinion and public opinion polls. In some respects, his AAPOR presidential address completes a full circle of the passion he has for association. Read more about his opinion on matters pertaining to the need to reconsider, strengthen, and advance the mission of survey research in democracy.