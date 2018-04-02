the ssrs omnibus survey just hit
3 MILLION INTERVIEWS!
Meet Our 3 Millionth Respondent, Lori
- Age: 88
- Place of Residence: Orlando, Florida
- About Lori: Lori immigrated to the United States from Germany at the age of 21. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen 60 years ago!
- If you could interview anyone, who would it be and why? Lori would interview Barrack Obama and George W. Bush, because they both had very different attitudes and she would like to know what made them the way they are.
- Since our Omnibus has been around for over 30 years, SSRS wanted to know what Lori was doing 30 years ago? 30 years ago, Lori was becoming a grandparent! Her first grandchild was born in 1986 and now she is a great grandparent.
- Because Lori was our 3 millionth respondent, we asked, “If you had to collect 3 million of something, what would it be? Lori said she would like to gather 3 million misconceptions and set them straight!
and Our 3 Million & 1 Respondent, Alexis!
- Age: 19
- Place of Residence: Moon Township, PA
- About Alexis: Alexis is a full time student at Kent State. She lives on campus and has a part time job at Kohl’s.
- The SSRS Omnibus began over 30 years ago, so we asked Alexis, “What is the best invention over the past 30 years? Alexis thinks the best invention over the past 30 years is the smart phone because of how we have come to depend on it everyday. It is an example of the progress that technology has made over time.
- 30 Years of SSRS Omnibus research flew by! SSRS wants to know where Alexis sees herself in 30 years? Alexis hopes to be married with children and have a career in Psychology 30 years from now.
- Because Alexis was our 3 million and one respondent, we asked, “If you had to collect 3 million of something, what would it be?” She said she’d collect 3 million dollar bills!