The State of Antisemitism in America 2021

The American Jewish Committee’s annual State of Antisemitism in America report, released on October 25, 2021, includes the largest-ever surveys of American Jews and the U.S. general public on antisemitism in America. The report shows deep anxiety among American Jews and divergent views among the general public about the severity of antisemitism in the United States. Parallel surveys of American Jews and the U.S. general public provide a unique opportunity to understand the impact of rising Jew-hatred in America.