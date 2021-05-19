There is a path to emerge from social lethargy in sports

For more than 25 years, fans have told us that their love of sports comes from playing sports, attending games, and connecting with family. The earlier they engage and the more people they engage with, the stronger their bond to sports over their entire lifetime (see chart 1).

Social connections fuel all the ways we engage in sports. Before COVID, even when we watched games on TV, we typically watched with family and friends: 71% of fans said their sports viewing was usually “social” (whether it was in their own homes, a friend’s home, or at a public place). Whether fans were attending, watching on TV, or playing sports, we enjoyed sports because it brought us closer to family and friends.