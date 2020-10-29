These are the big words associated with Trump and Biden as the 2020 campaign closes

In the final days of the presidential campaign, Americans have the coronavirus and the final presidential debate on their minds when asked what they have seen, read or heard about President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s top word in the week ending on October 25 was “debate,” referencing the second and final showdown between Biden and Trump. “Coronavirus” topped Trump’s list, as it has in 14 out of the last 17 weeks of polling, with “debate” following closely behind.

These findings come from The Breakthrough, a survey from CNN, SSRS, the University of Michigan and Georgetown University tracking Americans’ recall of news about each of the presidential candidates.