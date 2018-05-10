Three-quarters approve of Trump’s plans to meet with Kim Jong Un
New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
About three-quarters of Americans (77%) approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Trump’s approval rating for handling the situation with North Korea has jumped 10 points since late March.
Overall, 53% approve of Trump’s handling of North Korea, and 35% disapprove. That represents the first time a majority has approved of his handling of the issue and is a near reversal from his low point on the topic in November, when just 35% approved not long after Kim accused Trump of “mentally deranged behavior” and Trump responded by tweeting that Kim was “obviously a madman.”