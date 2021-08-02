Transitions from Telephone Surveys to Self-Administered and Mixed-Mode Surveys
AAPOR Task Force Report Authored by Industry Experts Including SSRS EVP Chintan Turakhia and Senior Research Director Jennifer Su
Telephone surveys have been a ubiquitous method of collecting survey data, but the environment for telephone surveys is changing. Many surveys are transitioning from telephone to self-administration or combinations of modes for both recruitment and survey administration. Survey organizations are conducting these transitions from telephone to mixed modes with only limited guidance from existing empirical literature and best practices. This article summarizes findings by an AAPOR Task Force on how these transitions have occurred for surveys and research organizations in general.