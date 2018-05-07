Trump approval steady amid rising outlook for the country

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is holding steady in a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, but his numbers on handling several key issues are climbing, as almost 6 in 10 say things in the country are going well.

Overall, 41% approve of the President’s work, and 53% disapprove. Those numbers are about the same as at the end of March.

On the issues, however, Trump’s numbers are climbing. Approval is up 4 points on the economy to 52%, the first time it’s topped 50% since March 2017; up 5 points on foreign trade to 43% approval; and his numbers on immigration have improved 4 points since February, with 40% now approving. On handling foreign affairs, Trump’s approval rating tops 40% for the first time since April of 2017, though the increase since March is not statistically significant (42% approve currently).