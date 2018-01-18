Trump at one year: Low job approval, but economy is good

A year after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, he continues to receive historically low and highly partisan approval ratings, despite widely positive views of the economy. He gets at least some credit for the economy, but most Americans don’t feel they’ve personally benefitted from his policies – only 22 percent think they’ve been directly helped.

As he prepares to give his first State of the Union address, thirty-seven percent of Americans approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing as president. He has lower ratings at the one-year mark than past presidents — 58 percent now disapprove.