6 in 10 say Trump too friendly toward Russia
New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
Trump’s diplomatic foibles in managing the US’ relationship with major allies hasn’t done much to change the public’s views of those allies.
Broad majorities see Great Britain (90%), France (90%) and Germany (85%) as allies or at least friendly to the US, and three-quarters say the same about Israel (75%), all largely unchanged since before Trump’s time in office.
But the share who see North Korea, Iran and Russia as enemies has grown. Overall, 59% call North Korea an enemy (up from 55% in 2014 and the most to say so since CNN first asked in 2000) and 41% consider Russia an enemy of the US (up from 25% saying so in 2014 and a high since the measure was first taken in 1999).