Trump’s approval rating on the economy hits a new high

President Donald Trump hits a new high on his economic approval ratings in a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reaching 56% of Americans saying he’s doing a good job on the economy.

The result comes on the heels of the announcement that the US economy grew at a much better rate than expected in the first quarter, and Trump’s performance on the economy becomes one of his prime selling points for next year’s general election.<

Trump’s previous high mark in CNN polling on handling the economy came in March 2017 when 55% approved. Since then, he’s edged above 50% four times, but this is the first time it’s been meaningfully over the 50% line.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney spelled out Trump’s 2020 economic message on Tuesday — suggesting voters would still be willing to support the President even if they don’t like him personally.