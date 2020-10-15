Once again, Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis dominates news about the campaign
The Breakthrough CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
Americans heard more about President Donald Trump’s contracting the novel coronavirus than anything else about him for the second week in a row, and this week, the numbers citing coronavirus were significantly higher than in any week since July.
According to The Breakthrough, a project from CNN, SSRS, the University of Michigan and Georgetown University tracking Americans’ recall of news about each of the presidential candidates, coronavirus hit a record high in mentions about Trump this week, with more than three-in-five respondents mentioning it, up from fewer than two-in-five last week.