UCLA CHPR Releases Updated California Health Interview Survey COVID-19 Monthly Estimates Dashboard

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research’s (CHPR) California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) has released the August 2020 COVID-19 Preliminary Estimates, which includes pooled data from May through August for individual counties and small county groups. These are the latest in a series of estimates looking at the personal and financial effects of the pandemic on Californians. The dashboard also includes data on respondents’ willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as whether they received testing or treatment. Across California, the dashboard shows that 78.6% of residents are willing to get the vaccine.

UCLA CHPR researchers emphasize that timely, effective, and lifesaving care may hinge upon accurate data determining gaps in treatment and care. Looking at differences in Californians’ perspectives on the vaccine, and whether they have been tested for or have received treatment for COVID-19 enables researchers, public health professionals, and decision-makers to find out who and how to assist during the pandemic, which has already had a devastating toll on California, now seeing daily infection rates climb drastically over the past few weeks. Previous versions of the data show striking disparities among at-risk groups and across racial and ethnic minorities.

The dashboard allows users to explore the data using a range of filters — including race and ethnicity, geographic region, income level relative to the federal poverty level, citizenship status, and whether or not respondents have health insurance — providing a more detailed picture of the effects of COVID-19 on certain segments of California’s population.