UCLA survey quantifies COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Californians

Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, 58.8% of Californians who are not fully vaccinated are still worried about its side effects, according to a new UCLA survey.

The finding is among the results of the 2022 California Health Interview Survey Preliminary COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard, published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

The survey also found that of Californians who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 41.0% haven’t gotten the vaccine because they believe it was developed too quickly and 30.0% said that they believe the vaccine is unnecessary.

And of Californians who were not fully vaccinated or had received the vaccine but would not get boosted, 56.1%, said they believe the booster is unnecessary.

The dashboard, which uses data collected from 3,752 households in February and March, includes new insights about Californians’ experiences with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, as well as respondents’ reasons for not receiving the vaccine or booster shots, and where they obtained their news about COVID-19. The survey also delved into the personal and financial effects of the pandemic, and whether and how Californians adhered to recommended risk reduction behaviors, such as wearing masks and following guidelines on social gatherings.