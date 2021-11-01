UJA COVID-19 Impact Tool

The UJA Covid-19 Impact Study evaluates the pandemic-related needs and experiences of Jewish households living in the following geographic areas: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, The Bronx, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.

The survey draws from a representative sample of 4,400 New York area adults who live in Jewish households. The resulting data provide insight into the pressing needs of the New York Jewish community that will help guide decision-makers and amplify our recovery efforts, informing our planning and grantmaking in the wake of the pandemic.

TWO WAYS TO EXPLORE THE DATA

Our interactive, web-based tool offers direct access to data on a variety of economic and emotional measures. We invite you to explore this site to better understand the needs of the New York Jewish community. You can slice the data by socio-demographic indicators like age, gender, poverty status, and/or geographic area and create custom dashboards.

In addition to this interactive tool, you can also access our reports page, with reports on a number of topics from poverty, mental health, and housing insecurity to Jewish life and experiences during Covid-19.