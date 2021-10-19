UJA Federation of New York Releases COVID Impact Study

UJA-Federation of New York today released the results of the UJA Covid-19 Impact Study, an examination of the social, economic, and emotional impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the New York Jewish community. Results show that the pandemic deeply changed the lives of Jewish New Yorkers, from losses in employment to declines in mental health. The study surveyed adults from a cross-sectional, representative sample of Jewish households in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties between February and May of 2021, and results will help guide philanthropic efforts to help meet the most pressing needs of New Yorkers.