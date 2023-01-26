UNDER COVID-ERA STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS, HOUSEHOLD CONFLICTS HAD DIRECT LINK TO POOR MENTAL HEALTH

A study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) found that adults in California who had financial or child care difficulties due to COVID-19 in 2020 experienced an increase in household conflict during the statewide stay-at-home orders.

The research also found that among adults with serious or moderate psychological distress, those who experienced an increase in household conflict during 2020 were also likelier to have their everyday lives negatively impacted, particularly their social life and personal relationships.

The findings are based on data from the 2020 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS).