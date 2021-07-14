Understanding and Bolstering the Recovery Workforce

As people with lived experience of addiction and recovery, peer recovery coaches (PRCs) are often the lynchpin to engaging people in opioid use disorder treatment and helping them rebuild their lives. Many states, as well as healthcare and recovery organizations, have significantly increased the use of this workforce over the past decade. The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is engaged in efforts to explore the unique challenges and experiences of PRCs across the United States so that a strong, effective workforce is developed. Please join us on July 14 as FORE releases results from the qualitative portion of our first-ever national survey of PRCs. The study was conducted in partnership with the survey research firm, SSRS.