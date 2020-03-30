Vision Valued as Independence Enabler

Older Americans place great value on their vision, and in fact a new survey reveals that many of those ages 50 and older fear future vision loss as they age.

A national survey by AARP of people over 50 finds that 92 percent are concerned about experiencing eye health conditions. Another 83 percent say they fear losing their sight more than any other sense because they think it would limit their independence.

Vision is considered to be extremely important to overall quality of life for 53 percent of those polled and 38 percent said it was very important, the AARP survey found.