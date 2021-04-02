Washington Post and University of Maryland Poll finds loss of sports affected kids

As youth sports teams and leagues canceled competition because of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, 6 in 10 parents of young athletes say the disruptions have had a negative impact on their children’s emotional well-being and nearly two-thirds say their children are less happy, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

The March nationwide survey of 341 parents of young athletes finds a vast majority say their kids faced sports shutdowns during the pandemic, with 82 percent saying that their children’s sports teams or leagues canceled a season because of coronavirus concerns. Of all parents whose children played sports before the pandemic, 64 percent say that their children’s athletic development had been hurt.