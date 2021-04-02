Washington Post and University of Maryland Poll finds loss of sports affected kids
Sample for the Study was Drawn Through the SSRS Opinion Panel. Sampling, data collection and tabulation was conducted by SSRS.
As youth sports teams and leagues canceled competition because of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, 6 in 10 parents of young athletes say the disruptions have had a negative impact on their children’s emotional well-being and nearly two-thirds say their children are less happy, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.
The March nationwide survey of 341 parents of young athletes finds a vast majority say their kids faced sports shutdowns during the pandemic, with 82 percent saying that their children’s sports teams or leagues canceled a season because of coronavirus concerns. Of all parents whose children played sports before the pandemic, 64 percent say that their children’s athletic development had been hurt.
This website uses cookies. Cookies enable us to understand how visitors use our website so that we can improve it and provide the best experience possible. By browsing our website, you agree to our use of cookies. View Our Privacy Policy