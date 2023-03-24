Washington Post Poll Finds More Americans Support a TikTok Ban than Oppose One

The biggest decider of who backs a TikTok ban? If they use TikTok.
As D.C. pushes for action against TikTok, a Washington Post poll finds more support than oppose banning the app
SSRS conducted sampling, interviewing and tabulation for the survey. The survey was conducted online among a sample from the SSRS Opinion Panel.
But the poll shows sharp divisions between generations, political parties and people who actually use the app. A small majority of people who did not use TikTok in the past month support banning the app, while an identical majority of daily TikTok users oppose it.