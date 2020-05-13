Water and Us: New Survey from APM Research Lab and the Water Main

WATER + US: DETAILED SURVEY RESULTS ABOUT HOW WE THINK, FEEL, AND TAKE ACTION ON WATER

Our nonpartisan, nationally representative survey, conducted in collaboration with the Water Main, asked a wide-range of questions about water-related topics in the United States: Respondents were asked how much they know about water issues and what kind of personal connections they feel and what concerns they have about water.

The results show that while Americans say they care about water-related issues and feel strong emotional connections to water, in reality, they know relatively little about the current state of water infrastructure in the U.S.

APM Research Lab created scales to evaluate the survey’s results across various categories, including knowledge, connection and concern, and action.