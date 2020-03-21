What Are Americans’ Views on the Coronavirus Pandemic?

To understand how Americans are viewing the fast-moving coronavirus crisis, NBC News and the Commonwealth Fund took the pulse of U.S. adults over the last week. Between March 10 and March 15, the survey firm SSRS polled 1,006 people age 18 and older about their desire to get tested for the virus, the affordability of treatments and vaccines, and whom they trusted most to provide information about the pandemic. Here’s what the poll found.

Findings

Nearly all U.S. adults (87%) want to get tested for the coronavirus, including most Democrats and most Republicans. Six in 10 said they want to get tested if the test is available, while one in four want to get tested if they think they might have been exposed to the virus. A larger percentage of Democrats than Republicans said they want to be screened if the test is available. As of last week, people living in the West were more likely to want to get tested compared to adults living in other regions of the country, regardless of whether they thought they were exposed. However, this geographic disparity is likely diminishing as more cases are identified across the U.S.