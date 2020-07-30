Fans Say COVID Changes Make Them Less Interested in Watching Sports
What do fans say as sports returns? The latest research from the SSRS/LoT Sports Poll finds that COVID changes make for a less enjoyable viewing experience, but AVID sports fans say they still plan to watch more than normal. View more findings in our new short report.
What Fans Say As Sports Returns
About the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll
The SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll is representative of the U.S. Population age 12 and older. More than 500,000 Americans have been interviewed over 25 years. Surveys are conducted 12 months a year (approximately 350 days) in both English and Spanish.
SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll Data
The SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll measures more than 35 different sports and activities, including viewing, attendance, media, and more. Interviews occur 350 days per year with people ages 12 and up across the entire United States.
