Whether Californians vote may hinge on race, ethnicity, UCLA health survey finds
California Health Interview Survey 2019 conducted by SSRS.
Ballots have been rolling in ahead of Election Day, but a big question remains: How many people will ultimately vote?
According to data from the latest California Health Interview Survey, or CHIS, an estimated 2.8 million eligible Californians never vote in national, state or local elections, and 7.7 million only vote sometimes — which could potentially leave more than 10 million ballots uncast.