Commonwealth Fund Election 2020 Battleground State Health Care Poll: Which Health Care Issues Matter Most to U.S. Voters?

With the 2020 presidential election just weeks away, the Commonwealth Fund polled U.S. adults about which of three health care issues would matter most in their vote and about which candidate — President Donald Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden — they think is more likely to address each of them.

In considering which health care issues will matter most in their vote for president, likely voters were split nearly evenly on two: addressing the public health needs and economic costs of COVID-19 (40%) and protecting insurance for people with preexisting health conditions (39%). A third issue, lowering the cost of health care, was the most important factor for 20 percent of voters. Data conducted by SSRS.