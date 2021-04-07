WIN 2020 World Survey: Health and Wellness in Today’s World

The WWS (WIN Worldwide Survey) is a study conducted every year with the purpose to measure people´s thoughts, expectations, worries and perceptions related to relevant topics for society and business. A total of 29,252 people were interviewed globally. SSRS conducted data collection in the United States via its probability based SSRS Opinion Panel. The fieldwork was conducted from October 21 – December 15, 2020. The margin of error for the survey is between 2.5 and 4.4 at 95% confidence level. The global average has been computed according to the covered adult population of the surveyed countries.

FINDINGS

The year 2020 was full of unexpected changes, marked mainly by COVID-19 pandemic. Global economic and health crisis, alongside the adjustment of people to new lifestyles, were central last year. In this context, WIN analyzed individuals’ health perception. While health per se used to be considered primarily as a biological and physical condition, nowadays other variables are considered as much important, such as the context we live in, our culture, our values, as well as the mental, cognitive and psychological conditions.

Despite all the negative consequences caused by the pandemic during the year 2020, 79% of the global population perceived themselves as healthy . The consistent result with previous measurements reveals that individuals worldwide might have started thinking about health as a set of different aspects besides the physical state. Of course, COVID19 is a very real and tangible threat, but for this very reason, people might consider themselves healthy even just because they could survive or avoid COVID19. In addition, precisely because of the threat caused by the pandemic, people might have started taking better care of themselves with simple, everyday actions.