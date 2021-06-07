WIN World Survey Climate Change and Sustainability

WIN International, the world’s leading association in market research and polling, has published the Annual WIN World Survey (WWS – 2020) exploring the views and beliefs of 29,252 individuals among citizens from 34 countries across the globe about the privacy of digital information. SSRS conducted data collection in the United States via its probability based SSRS Opinion Panel. The fieldwork was conducted from October 21 – December 15, 2020. The margin of error for the survey is between 2.5 and 4.4 at 95% confidence level. The global average has been computed according to the covered adult population of the surveyed countries.

FINDINGS

Climate change has already been a reality for several years, and one of its main consequences is global warming, which is perceived as a threat to humanity by 85% of the global population surveyed (in APAC and Americas the share is even higher, with 87% of the population believing global warming is a threat).

Vietnam (97%), South Korea (94%), Chile (93%), Indonesia (92%), India, Ecuador, and China (91%) are at the top of the world ranking when it comes to perceived threat of global warming.