WIN World Survey Sharing Personal Information Digitally

WIN International, the world’s leading association in market research and polling, has published the Annual WIN World Survey (WWS – 2020) exploring the views and beliefs of 26,433 individuals among citizens from 34 countries across the globe about the privacy of digital information. SSRS conducted data collection in the United States via its probability based SSRS Opinion Panel. The fieldwork was conducted from October 21 – December 15, 2020. The margin of error for the survey is between 2.5 and 4.4 at 95% confidence level. The global average has been computed according to the covered adult population of the surveyed countries.

FINDINGS

Overall, 45% of the global population is concerned about sharing their personal information digitally, a percentage that decreases only by two points compared to last year. Among women, the percentage decreases from 49% to 47%, and among men from 46% to 43%.

More than half of people in the American continent (54%) feel concerned about sharing their information digitally. The share of concerned people in other areas of the world remains significant: in APAC region 45% are concerned about sharing personal information digitally, and in Europe 43%. Interestingly, the Africa region experienced a very significant drop of 22 points compared to last year (from 50% to 28%).

Two of the countries with the highest levels of concerns are in Latin America: people in Brazil (72%) and Chile (61%) are concerned the most about sharing their information digitally, while Pakistan (30%), Nigeria and the Palestinian Territories (28% each) are the countries with the lowest levels of concern.