Women in the world’s richest nations feel let down by their governments following the pandemic

Editors Note: This story is part of As Equals, CNN’s ongoing series on gender inequality. Read more from As Equals here and read our FAQs for information about how the series is funded and more.

An average of more than 60% of women living in G7 countries whose lives were changed by the Covid-19 pandemic say their governments did not provide them with much of the support they needed to deal with those changes, according to a far-reaching new poll by CNN.

These exclusive findings come against the backdrop of numerous reports showing that women have been more adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic than men and resulting pledges to build back better touted by leaders around the world.

CNN’s survey finds that although both men and women in G7 countries who experienced disruption to their lives caused by the pandemic felt they were largely unsupported by their governments, the sentiment is more pronounced among women.