SSRS Conducts Work Study Program with STEM Students
SSRS recently held a work study program with students from the Downingtown STEM Academy.
The students were introduced to the survey and market research industry and heard from experts within our organization.
They got to work with large data sets and assisted with some internal survey projects. Additionally, they spoke with some of our clients and partners.
We really enjoyed the time we got to spend with these bright individuals! Have a great summer!