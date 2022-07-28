Youngest kids don’t prioritize sports yet, but there are proven solutions to build their love

From Gen X to millennials to Gen Z, each successive generation of teens has been less interested in sports. Avid interest in sports declined by 25% between 1994 and 2019 for teens. The biggest reason? Increased competition from technology. Changes were already in motion well before 2020. Then COVID forced kids to stay home and spend even more time online. Most kids had portions of three school years that were significantly affected by COVID, and they know they missed out. Over these past two years, we’ve asked people if they believe they’ve been more or less affected by the pandemic than other Americans. Teens have consistently said they’ve been the most affected. That might be surprising if you think of impact purely based on health issues, but less so if you consider all the ways our lives were changed.